Man indicted for second-degree murder in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man has been indicted for murder.
Dietrix Cunningham has been charged with second-degree murder.
A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently returned the indictment.
No trial date has been set.
18-year-old Abria Ke’Amber Harris died in August 2024 after being shot.
Officers were called to Moores Creek Road, near the Columbus Riverwalk, about a gunshot victim.
Originally, law enforcement was told a Harris was playing with a gun and accidentally shot herself.
After an investigation, Cunningham was arrested.
Harris was a student at New Hope High School at the time of the shooting.