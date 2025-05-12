Man indicted for second-degree murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man has been indicted for murder.

Dietrix Cunningham has been charged with second-degree murder.

A Lowndes County Grand Jury recently returned the indictment.

No trial date has been set.

18-year-old Abria Ke’Amber Harris died in August 2024 after being shot.

Officers were called to Moores Creek Road, near the Columbus Riverwalk, about a gunshot victim.

Originally, law enforcement was told a Harris was playing with a gun and accidentally shot herself.

After an investigation, Cunningham was arrested.

Harris was a student at New Hope High School at the time of the shooting.

