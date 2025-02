Man indicted for sexual battery and kidnapping in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man in Oktibbeha County is facing a sex crime after being indicted.

Thomas Shaw was charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.

In court documents, prosecutors said the alleged incidents happened in May 2024.

Shaw was arrested by Starkville Police in July 2022 and charged with Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials.

A court date has not been set.

