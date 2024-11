Man indicted for two sexual battery charges in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Florida man has been indicted for two child sex crimes in Lowndes County.

23-year-old Rylee Williams faces two sexual battery charges.

He’s accused of having sex with a 14-year-old in December 2021.

Williams was arrested in August 2023.

No trial date has been set.

