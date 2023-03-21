Man indicted in Clay County on child sex crime, spreading HIV

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been indicted in Clay County on a child sex crime and the spread of HIV.

31-year-old Demonta Cantrell is charged with possession of child pornography and exposure to HIV.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said Cantrell was arrested in Orlando, Florida, and was extradited to West Point.

The indictment claimed he allegedly infected the person in 2018. That’s also the same year the child pornography charge came from.

Bond has not been set for Cantrell.

