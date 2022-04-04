Man indicted in connection to Macon shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is indicted in connection to a Macon shooting.

Shedrick Shanklin is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling, and arson.

A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned the indictment.

The shooting happened in December 2020 on North Turner Road.

Two people were inside the home when the shots were fired. One of those victims was hit by a bullet.

Bond was set at $100,000.

A trial date for Shanklin has not been set.