Man indicted in connection with Oktibbeha County shooting

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Holmes County man was indicted in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting.

Mykel Sly faces aggravated assault and armed robbery charges.

The shooting and robbery happened at Chadwick Apartments in January 2022.

Jartavia Greer, Darnell Deering, Dekwon Winters, Mykel Sly, and Samuel Kirkland were all arrested in the case.

Investigators said Kirkland and the victim were both shot and driven to the hospital separately.

No trial date has been set.

