Man indicted in Noxubee County for aggravated assault

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In March, Isaiah Bush turned himself in to Noxubee County Sheriff’s deputies.

This week he was indicted for aggravated assault.

Noxubee County investigators told WCBI News at the time that Bush fired several shots while at the home of Tanesha Barksdale on Wells Road on September 22.

Barksdale was hit in the thigh.

Two children in the home were uninjured.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X