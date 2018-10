NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The man accused of shooting his father in Brooksville is indicted on a murder charge.

Everett Shields was indicted by a Noxubee County Grand Jury.

He is out on bond.

Back in February, Brooksville Police say Elvis Shields, 49, suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

That shooting happened at his home on Meadowbrook Drive in Brooksville.

Shields was flown to an area hospital where he later died.