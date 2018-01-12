Man Indicted For Murder On The Run

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A man with ties to Winston County is on the run from law enforcement.

Edward Braggs Jr. escaped from the Neshoba County Courthouse.

Edward Braggs Jr
Braggs is indicted for the murder of 34-year-old Jamie Yarbrough in October of 2016.

Sheriff Tommy Waddell says courthouse’s indictment room had about forty people inside, and a bathroom was adjacent to the room.

Braggs went to the bathroom, and after officers checked the bathroom they discovered he had jumped from the window and escaped.

Multiple agencies are on the hunt for Braggs.

“The city along with county and state officials are checking some known locations of family members. Any leads that we gather, we’re following up on those leads,” says Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell.

Anyone with information about Braggs’ whereabouts should contact Winston County Crime Stoppers, or the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department.

*This report contains contributions from WTOK*

