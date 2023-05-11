Man indicted on aggravated assault for shooting at Columbus Cookout

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of shooting at someone in a fast food restaurant drive-thru was indicted.

Clintuan Docher was charged with aggravated assault.

A Lowndes County grand jury recently returned the indictment.

The shooting in May 2020 at the Cookout parking lot in Columbus.

Investigators believed Docher got into an argument with another driver, which led to the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting.

A trial date has not been set.

