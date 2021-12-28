Man indicted on child sex crimes accused of stabbing his brother

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on nearly two dozen child sex crime charges is accused of stabbing his brother.

27-year-old Melvin Cardwell is now charged with aggravated assault.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan says the incident happened early Christmas Eve morning on County Road 431.

Pollan tells WCBI there was an argument between Cardwell and his brother and their mother.

The brother was stabbed in the neck and is recovering.

Cardwell was indicted earlier this year for two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, three counts of sexual battery, and 16 counts of production of child sexual abuse material.

The state Attorney General’s office is investigating that case.

Cardwell remains in jail.