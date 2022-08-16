Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting.

Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling.

He’s accused of shooting at three people.

During that gunfire, a business was struck and several were also damaged.

The shootout happened this past December in an east Columbus shopping center, just off Highway 182.

Clark had been out on a bond on a Manslaughter charge in Noxubee County.

In 2020 he was indicted for the December 2019 shooting death of Jemarcus Taylor in the parking lot of the Airport Food Mart near Macon.

No trial date has been set in Lowndes County.