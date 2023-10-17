Man indicted on several charges related to Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man was indicted on several charges related to a shooting earlier this year.

Coby Jones was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors claimed Jones shot one person in the stomach and another person in the leg back on April 30.

The shooting happened in Starkville at a gas station at the intersection of Highway 182 and Old Mayhew Road.

Two others were charged, at the time, with accessory after the fact.

A trial date for Jones has not been set.

