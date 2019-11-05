Man injured at voting precinct in New Hope

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders were called out to the New Hope Community Center voting precinct for an emergency involving an elderly man and his vehicle Tuesday morning.

Lowndes County deputies said an elderly man was attempting to get into his vehicle when the car began to move, running over his leg.

It doesn’t appear that the car was in park.

Witnesses said the man had one leg in the vehicle and the other on the ground when the vehicle began to move.

The man was transported to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on his condition.