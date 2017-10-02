Man Involved In Highway 12 Crash Dies After Days In Hospital

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two vehicle crash from this weekend sends six people by airlift to regional hospitals.

On Friday, September 29, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 12 near Vail Road where the vehicles collided.

A Chevrolet Impala was traveling west bound before entering the east bound lane and colliding head on with a Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Riding in the Nissan, Melissa Robinson was airlifted to UAB with severe injuries while Matthew Robinson was airlifted to NMMC Tupelo with moderate injuries.

Three children were also in the Nissan. An 11 year old was airlifted to UAB with severe injuries and a four and two year old were both airlifted to NMMC Tupelo with serious injuries.

Everyone in the Nissan were from Preston.

The driver of the Impala, Taji Thomas, was airlifted to NMMC Tupelo with critical injuries.

According to Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant, Taji Thomas died this morning, October 2.

This accident remains under investigation by MHP.