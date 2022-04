Man is dead after accident in southern Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is dead after an accident Wednesday morning in southern Lowndes County.

The crash happened on Tarlton Road at about 5 AM.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 25-year-old Frederick Carter of Columbus was flown to a Tupelo hospital.

He died shortly after arriving.

Merchant tells WCBI this was a one car crash.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.