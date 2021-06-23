Man is facing multiple charges in Lee Co. including aggravated assault and carjacking

By
Aundrea Self
-
0
1

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing multiple charges in Lee County after investigators say he stole a car and struck two people with it.

Aaron Osborn is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary of an auto, one count of carjacking, and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

- Advertisement -

Deputies responded to a business on Highway 371 in Lee County around 9:30 Saturday night regarding a stolen vehicle and a hit and run. The victims and witnesses identified Osborn as the person who assaulted a female and stole a vehicle, striking two individuals.

Deputies then responded to an incident at a business on Industrial Road in Saltillo after a report of a man breaking into vehicles and assaulting an employee.That’s where deputies arrested Osborn.

His bond is set at 250-thousand dollars. He is also out on bond for robbery.

Previous articleBond has been set for Timothy Prude in Ethelsville
mm
Aundrea Self
http://www.wcbi.com
Aundrea Self is home-grown! She grew up in Starkville and graduated from Starkville High School. She earned degrees in English and Mass Communications from Stillman College in 1996. And it was at Stillman that Aundrea fell in love with news reporting when she did her first story on the school’s renowned student choir. After graduation, Aundrea began her broadcasting career in Columbus as the morning show “sidekick” on WACR radio. She continued to work in radio for six years before making the switch to television. She joined the WCBI family as the Sunrise producer. She eventually began reporting, and that ultimately led to her 7-year run as co-anchor of “WCBI News Sunrise” and “Midday.” Aundrea currently anchors the five and six o’clock newscasts and hosts “MidMorning with Aundrea.” Aundrea has won several Associated Press awards for her work. In 2004, she was honored as a “Top 40 Under 40” by the Mississippi Business Journal. A highlight of her career in journalism came in 2008 when she conducted a one-on-one interview with President Barack Obama as he campaigned in North Mississippi. Outside of work, Aundrea enjoys participating in community events. She spends much of her spare time speaking to area churches, schools, and civic organizations. She is an active member of the Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Aundrea enjoys reading, spending time with family, and sampling her husband’s tasty dishes! Aundrea and her husband, David, have three children: Kimberly, Alan, and Emilee. If you want to connect with Aundrea, make sure to follow her on Twitter and Facebook.