Man is facing multiple charges in Lee Co. including aggravated assault and carjacking

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing multiple charges in Lee County after investigators say he stole a car and struck two people with it.

Aaron Osborn is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary of an auto, one count of carjacking, and one count of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Deputies responded to a business on Highway 371 in Lee County around 9:30 Saturday night regarding a stolen vehicle and a hit and run. The victims and witnesses identified Osborn as the person who assaulted a female and stole a vehicle, striking two individuals.

Deputies then responded to an incident at a business on Industrial Road in Saltillo after a report of a man breaking into vehicles and assaulting an employee.That’s where deputies arrested Osborn.

His bond is set at 250-thousand dollars. He is also out on bond for robbery.