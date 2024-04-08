Man is hospitalized after being shot in the hip in Columbus

Deputies responded to 525 Sand Road in Columbus, in connection to shots fired and found one victim with a gunshot wound.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is hospitalized after being shot in the hip.

The shooting occurred Sunday just before 2:00 p.m.

Officials say it started as a verbal argument and then led to shots being fired from a 9mm handgun.

The victim was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

36-year-old Michael David Dement was identified as the shooting suspect.

Dement had already left the scene before deputies arrived but was later found at his residence at 112 Mason Street in Columbus.

Dement was taken into custody and is charged with Aggravated Assault.

He is currently being held at the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance.

No bond has been set at this time.

