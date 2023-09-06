Man is in custody after weekend robbery in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused in a weekend Lowndes County robbery is in custody.

42-year-old Little John Shelby was charged with armed robbery.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Shelby forced his way into a Porter Lane home this past Saturday.

The people inside were forced to hand over cash while being held at knifepoint.

Hawkins believed Shelby and the victims knew each other.

Bond has not been set for Shelby.

