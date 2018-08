MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – An Oklahoma man is killed in an early Tuesday morning Millport, Alabama crash.

The accident happened on Highway 96, near Steel Dust Recycling, about 4:20 A.M.

Millport Police Chief Charles White says a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler met nearly head-on.

24 year-old Chekota O’Kelley died at the scene.

The driver of the big rig was taken to a Columbus hospital and is expected to recover.

Police continue to investigate the crash.