COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Columbus has been identified.

19-year-old Austin Hines died at the scene in north Columbus.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Hines will be taken to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Hines was arrested in February and charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, and felony escape.