Man lands in jail after Oxford police took sexual assault report

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A months-long investigation landed a Tupelo man in the Lafayette County Jail.

That investigation began on April 15 when Oxford police took a report of a sexual assault.

Investigators developed 26-year-old Brandon Levon Gates of Tupelo as a suspect.

Gates has since been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

His bond has been set at $50,000.

The Tupelo Police Department assisted Oxford police in the investigation and arrest.

