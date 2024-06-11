Man lands in jail after Oxford police took sexual assault report
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A months-long investigation landed a Tupelo man in the Lafayette County Jail.
That investigation began on April 15 when Oxford police took a report of a sexual assault.
Investigators developed 26-year-old Brandon Levon Gates of Tupelo as a suspect.
Gates has since been arrested and charged with sexual battery.
His bond has been set at $50,000.
The Tupelo Police Department assisted Oxford police in the investigation and arrest.