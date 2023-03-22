Man last seen in Shuqualak still missing one month later

Mary Carroll Sullivan

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been four weeks since anyone has seen 30-year-old Kenneth Reed.

Kenneth ReedNow, the reward for information about Reed has increased to $7,500.

Kenneth Reed was last seen one month ago in Shuqualak.

His vehicle was found on Paulette and Mahorner Road.

If you have information on Reed’s whereabouts, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 726-5133 or Noxubee Emergency Management at (662) 726-5112.

