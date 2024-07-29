Man last seen July 20 reported missing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week, and they’re asking for your help to find him.

Corey Terrell Thomas was reported missing on July 24.

Thomas was last seen the previous Saturday night, July 20.

At that time, he was wearing a black shirt and dark-colored jogging pants.

Corey Terrell Thomas is 5 feet nine inches tall with a slim build.

He owns a gray Nissan Titan with a red stripe and the letters “CT” on the driver’s door.

If you have seen Corey Terrell Thomas, or have any idea where he may be, call the Columbus Police Department or 911.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X