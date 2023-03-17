Man looking for missing cat arrested, charged with killing dog

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A dispute over a missing cat led to the death of a dog and charges being filed.

62-year-old John Cook was charged with killing animals.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said deputies were called about gunshots being fired on Honnell Mill Road on Thursday.

Deputies found a dog, that was leashed, and had been shot and killed.

The dispute started with Cook going to the neighbor’s home to try to find his missing cat.

The incident remains under investigation.

