Man missing for over two months found dead in Leake Co.

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) A Leake County man has been missing for over two months.

23-year-old Isaiah Mondy was last seen at his home on March 20.

Mr. Mondy left his home on his own accord; however, his family had not heard from him since that day.

On Sunday, May 25, Isaiah Mondy was found dead.

At this time, the cause of his death is not being released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.