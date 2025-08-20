Man now in jail on sexual assault charges in Bruce

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man with a history of sex-related offenses is in the Calhoun County Jail on new charges of sexual assault.

On or around July 30, an elderly woman was sexually assaulted at her home in Bruce.

The investigation led the Bruce Police to identify John Louis Collins of Pittsboro as a suspect.

Collins was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, August 20, and was charged with Sexual Battery of a Mentally Deficient or Physically Helpless person.

Collins is also a convicted sexual offender and faces an additional charge of Failure to Register.

The case is still under investigation, and Bruce Police expect more charges to be filed.

