LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man on a bicycle was killed after being hit by a vehicle.

The accident happened on Highway 45, just south of Jess Lyons Road, in Lowndes County.

Coroner Greg Merchant says 25-year-old Bryan Anthony Edwards was southbound when he was hit by a pickup.

Edwards died at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.