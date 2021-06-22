Man on run after escaping police custody

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is on the run in Winston County.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh says 20-year-old Demarquese Jalik Gibson escaped less than an hour ago from a Philadelphia police officer.

The officer was driving Gibson to the Winston Choctaw Regional Correctional facility. When the car turned off Highway 25 onto the long drive to the jail, the suspect managed to open the back door and escape.

Gibson ran north into the woods.

Sheriff’s deputies have set up a perimeter and are waiting on tracking dogs.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.