Man pleads guilty to selling bogus brand name items

CORINTH, Miss. (WCBI)- A Corinth man will be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to federal charges of selling counterfeit goods.

Russell Haynie, 44, filed a plea agreement saying he admits getting fake Michael Kors and Louis Vuitton items from China and selling them online and in a Corinth business.

The case started with a joint counterfeit goods between the Mississippi Attorney Generals Office and several federal agencies.

Agents raided Discount Wallet Outlet in September 2016, seizing $1.5 million in bogus goods.

A followup investigation lead to the seizure of another $2 million in knockoffs from Haynie’s home in September 2017.