Man pleads guilty to Aggravated Assault in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly crash.

34-year-old Billy Joseph Harmon pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI.

The accident happened in July 2024 at the intersection of South Adams Street and Country Club Road in Fulton.

81-year-old Emilee Leathers later died at the hospital.

She was the only person injured.

Harmon also pleaded guilty to possession of meth, but that sentence was suspended.

