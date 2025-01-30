Man pleads guilty to aggravated DUI in Pontotoc

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – His actions nearly 5 years ago cost one person their life, now a New Albany man will pay with the next 30 years of his life.

Justin Keith Wray pled guilty to one count of Aggravated DUI Death and four counts of Aggravated DUI Maiming in Pontotoc Circuit Court.

On August 14, 2020, Wray was under the influence of narcotics when he got behind the wheel.

While driving under the influence, he hit another vehicle head-on on Rocky Ford Road.

The driver of the vehicle was killed, and passengers in both vehicles suffered permanent injuries.

As a condition of his plea agreement, Wray was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X