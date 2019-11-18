Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of wife

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man charged with shooting his wife and leaving her for dead will not go to trial.

Adrian Golden was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday for attempted murder.

Monday, he pleaded guilty to that charge in Calhoun County Circuit Court.

Golden was accused of shooting his wife, Kimberly Sisk, in Bruce during the summer of 2017.

Golden was on the run for nearly a year and a half before he was captured in Texarkana, Arkansas.

His sentencing is scheduled for Friday.