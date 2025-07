Man pleads guilty to child sex crime charge in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A French Camp man pleads guilty to a child sex crime.

Bryant Dotson pleaded guilty to sexual battery in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.

Dotson was arrested in August 2023 for the reported incident that happened in the Sunset Subdivision.

The victim was under the age of 18.

Dotson must serve eight years in prison and was given five years’ probation.

He must also register as a sex offender.

