Man pleads guilty to child sex crime in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 64-year-old Jerry Hull was ordered to serve five years in prison for fondling.

He was also given five years probation.

Prosecutors allege the incidents happened in September 2022.

The victim was under the age of 12 at the time.

Hull must register as a sex offender.

