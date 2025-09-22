Man pleads guilty to drug trafficking in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man will spend the next 8 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Jimmy Johns pleaded guilty in the Northern District Federal Court to trafficking methamphetamine.

Johns was arrested in Lowndes County in August 2024 as part of a joint operation involving the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office STING Unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency.

That operation netted just over a kilogram of meth.

Judge Glen Davidson sentenced Johns to 96 months in prison with 5 years of supervised release.

