Man pleads guilty to manslaughter In Lowndes Co. Circuit Court

LOWNDES COUTNY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man pleads guilty in a homicide investigation.

23-year-old Tyler Blackwell pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Lowndes County Circuit Court.

He was accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Xavier Johnson in April 2020.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of 5th Street South.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.