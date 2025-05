Man pleads guilty to murder in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Fulton man pleads guilty to murder in Lee County.

Christopher Clayton pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the shooting death of Justin Mayfield.

The shooting happened in December 2021.

Lee County deputies found Mayfield inside a home on County Road 746.

It’s believed robbery was the motive behind the shooting.

Clayton was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He must serve day for day.

