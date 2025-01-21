Man pleads guilty to raping two women nearly 22 years ago

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of raping two women nearly 22-years-ago pleads guilty.

58-year-old Frederick Gandy made the plea in Clay County Circuit Court on January 21.

He was sentenced to a mandatory 25 years in prison.

Gandy was arrested by West Point Police and was initially charged with rape and attempted murder of Nashedra Strong Clay in July of 2022.

The case began to unfold when physical evidence was submitted to the state crime lab for DNA testing and a confirmed DNA match.

During the investigation, evidence led to finding out another sexual assault occurred earlier the same night in January of 2023.

The second rape case was unsolved for two nearly two decades, and further tests from the state crime lab led to the breakthrough.

The victims expressed relief that justice had been served.

