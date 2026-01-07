Man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -A Hamilton man scheduled to go to trial next month in Oktibbeha County will be going to prison instead.

Daniel Miller entered a guilty plea to Second-Degree Murder in the January 2024 shooting death of his friend Gabe Tipton.

Tipton and Miller were riding with friends on Highway 82 on the night of January 20th, 2024, when Miller shot Tipton.

The driver of the truck pulled over, and others tried to give aid to Tipton. Tipton died from his injuries.

Miller left the scene in the truck but was later captured in Pickens County, Alabama.

Miller was scheduled to stand trial for First-Degree Murder in February.

As a result of his guilty plea, Judge Michelle Easterling sentenced Miller to 40 years in prison with seven suspended and 33 to serve. He will also serve five years of post-release supervision. He must also take part in a restorative justice session with Gabe Tipton’s father.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.