Man pleads guilty to sexual battery in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man will be spending the next 10 years in prison.

Logan Stevenson pleaded guilty to one count of Sexual Battery in Clay County Circuit Court.

Stevenson was originally charged with 12 counts of Sexual Battery of a Minor back in October 2021.

He spent a couple of months on the run before being arrested at a West Point motel.

Stevenson was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended and 10 to serve.

He will also be subject to 5 years of probation after his release.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.