Man pleads guilty to sexual battery in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) On March 19, in the circuit court of Itawamba County, Mississippi, 36-year-old Fulton Steven Marlin Cook, pled guilty to two counts of sexual battery of children.

Cook was sentenced by Judge Kelly Mims to 18 years.

Cook will be required to serve all 18 years day for day.

He will not be eligible for parole or early release, and he must complete five years of post-release supervision after his release.

Cook will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Reagan D. Wise prosecuted the case for the State of Mississippi.

