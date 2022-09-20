Man pleads guilty to shooting former sheriff’s son

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of shooting a former sheriff’s son will spend the next five years in prison.

David Hampton pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He will also be on probation for five years once out of jail.

In December 2018, Hampton shot Roman Grassaree in the chest.

The shooting happened near North and MLK Streets in Macon.

Hampton had previously been convicted of burglary in Lauderdale County.