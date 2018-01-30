Man Pulled From Aberdeen Wreck

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- An Aberdeen man is thankful to be alive after his truck burst into flames after a crash Sunday. Moments before it happened, some passersby were able to pull the man out to safety.

Family members believe Harold Holliday suffered from a medical episode when he crashed on Commerce Street. The guardian angel looking out for him, ends up being a lifelong family friend.

You can still see the tire marks and where Harold Holliday crashed his pick up into steps on Commerce Street. The truck he was driving, charred from a fire. Holliday says he can’t remember much of what happened.

“When I knew anything, when I got to the top of the hill, that’s when I knew anything, when I hit them steps,” said Holliday.

Heading home from dinner, Joseph Haynes and his wife came up on the accident.

“We saw it smoking and we just reacted,” said Haynes.

Once Haynes got to the truck door, he realized it was Mr. Holliday. A man he’s known his whole life.

“He’s been a big role model in my life and when I saw him like that, I knew he really needed some help,” said Haynes.

Without skipping a beat, Haynes did what he had to do.

“I just reacted. I jumped out of my car, ran to the driver side and couldn’t get the door open. I went over to the passenger side and the door just popped open for some reason,” said Haynes.

This act of heroism is personal for Haynes. Haynes has been friends with Mr. Holliday’s son since childhood. Fighting back tears he says he couldn’t get a certain image out of his head.

“I couldn’t imagine him not having his father. You know cause, they’re the most important thing to us as men, and he and I are fortunate to have ours. At that moment, it was jut really important to me to make sure his father was here to see another day,” said Haynes.

As the families embrace each other again, what’s been a lifelong friendship now has a brand new meaning for both families.

“I’m just glad that young man came by and was able to get me out and I was glad that I didn’t get hurt no worse than what it was,” said Holliday.

Mr. Holliday says the he’s in good shape other than a sore back.