Man Pulls Off Surprise Proposal With Flash Mob

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – She said yes! Hannah Buckner got the surprise of her life when her boyfriend Jesse Shoop planned a flash mob to pop the question in the middle of downtown Starkville.

youtu.be/jEAZNM6UygQ

- Advertisement -

Shoop pulled together forty-plus friends to pull off a choreographed dance on Main Street – that ended in the proposal.

Buckner thought she was downtown to be a part of a photoshoot for a local boutique. As the fake shoot was wrapping up, the music started and dancers took to Main Street for the big performance.

Shoop had to get special permission from the city and help from law enforcement to pull off the surprise.