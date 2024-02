Man receives 10-year prison sentence for Lowndes County burglary

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury found Tommy Van Yates Jr. guilty of burglary.

He was ordered to serve 10 years in prison. He was also given five years probation after his release.

Yates burglarized a home in May 2022.

Back in December, Lowndes County deputies released this picture searching for Yates.

He was eventually found and brought to this week’s trial.

