Man receives fourth DUI charge in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of Driving Under the Influence for a fourth time won’t be getting behind the wheel again anytime soon.

On Tuesday, December 16, Tupelo Police pulled a car over for a reported traffic violation on South Gloster Street.

During the stop, the officer reportedly noticed several things that led them to believe the driver could be under the influence.

The driver, James Owens, was arrested on misdemeanor charges, but after further investigation, he was charged with DUI Fourth Offense.

A municipal judge ordered him to be held without bond.

