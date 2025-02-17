Man receives guilty verdicts for 2021 shooting

PICKENS COUNTY, AL. (WCBI) A Pickens County jury has returned guilty verdicts against a defendant responsible for fatally shooting a man and seriously wounding three others in 2021.

31-year-old Jeremy Lynn Colvin was found guilty of murder, three counts of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm following a weeklong trial that began on Monday.

The jury returned their verdicts on Friday, and a sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 2.

Colvin shot and killed 21-year-old Venson Lamont Barnes, inside a residence on Seventh Street Northeast on May 30th, 2021.

Aliceville Police responded to the home just after 2 a.m. that morning, where they found Barnes unresponsive in the kitchen, and the remaining victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

All of the survivors identified Colvin as the shooter.

District Attorney Andy Hamlin and Chief Assistant District Attorney Jack Nolen prosecuted the case, presided over by Judge Sam Junkin.

The Elizabeth Hunter Law Firm represented the defendant.

