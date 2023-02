Man reported missing in Columbus has been found dead

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found.

As we first reported last night, 20-year-old Jaylen Harrison had not been seen since leaving his Gardenia Drive home early Tuesday afternoon.

This morning Columbus Police found his body in a North Columbus park.

No foul play is suspected in his death.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter