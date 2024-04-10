Man reportedly almost hits Columbus police officer with his vehicle

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – A Columbus man was arrested after he almost hit a police officer with his vehicle.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to CPD, an officer was talking to someone on Island Road when a vehicle came through almost hitting him.

The officer stopped the vehicle. When he did, the man inside, Eddie Williams, tried to run off.

After being caught, he was arrested for reckless driving.

During a search of the vehicle, officers noticed a firearm and a homemade shotgun in the vehicle as well as marijuana, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and weapon possession by a convicted felon.

He is in the Lowndes County Detention Center awaiting his first court appearance.

